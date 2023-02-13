Northampton Town missed the chance to move back into the top three following a 1-1 draw at Rochdale at the weekend.

But the gap with Carlisle United still remains one point – following the Cumbrians 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Cobblers still have a game in hand and could find themselves back in the top three on Tuesday night with Carlisle facing a tough match against Mansfield, with Northampton hosting AFC Wimbledon.

The play-off picture is as congested as ever with Salford City, Swindon Town and Stevenage all failing to win, while Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City picked up wins.

Here’s how league’s title sponsor SkyBet currently sees each teams chances of winning promotion to League One.

Let us know your thoughts on the promotion race via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Cobblers news, here.

1 . Leyton Orient 1/20 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage 1/12 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town 11/10 Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

4 . Stockport County 11/8 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales