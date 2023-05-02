News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town know a win is a must at Tranmere Rovers.

How supercomputer expects the final League Two table to look as Northampton Town and Stockport County battle for final automatic place

Northampton Town face another nail-biting final day of the season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd May 2023, 09:23 BST

Defeat at home to Bradford City saw the chance of automatic promotion go begging for another week as Stockport County closed the gap to two points.

And with County more than likely to beat Hartlepool at home on the final day, Cobblers know a win is a must at Tranmere Rovers. Stockport also hold the goal difference advantage.

Here’s how the Supercomputer expects the final table to look. (*The supercomputer predicts the final table based on 100 simulated seasons and therefore means some of this season’s points tally can differ from the current table).

Get all the latest Cobblers news ahead of the big game here.

Champions

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+27)

Champions Photo: Pete Norton

Promoted

2. Stevenage - 83pts (+21)

Promoted Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 65% Play-offs: 44%

3. Northampton Town - 82pts (+19)

Promotion: 65% Play-offs: 44% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 59%

4. Stockport County - 80pts (+30)

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 59% Photo: Naomi Baker

