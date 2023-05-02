Northampton Town face another nail-biting final day of the season.

Defeat at home to Bradford City saw the chance of automatic promotion go begging for another week as Stockport County closed the gap to two points.

And with County more than likely to beat Hartlepool at home on the final day, Cobblers know a win is a must at Tranmere Rovers. Stockport also hold the goal difference advantage.

Here’s how the Supercomputer expects the final table to look. (*The supercomputer predicts the final table based on 100 simulated seasons and therefore means some of this season’s points tally can differ from the current table).

Get all the latest Cobblers news ahead of the big game here.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+27) Champions Photo: Pete Norton

2 . Stevenage - 83pts (+21) Promoted Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Northampton Town - 82pts (+19) Promotion: 65% Play-offs: 44% Photo: Pete Norton

4 . Stockport County - 80pts (+30) Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 59% Photo: Naomi Baker