Sixfields Stadium scored highly in a survey of matchday experiences by BetVictor.

How Northampton Town's matchday experience compares to Leyton Orient, Stevenage, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Wigan Athletic and every other League One club - picture gallery

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in League One.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One according to this survey by BetVictor. The survey looked at a range of key factors, including ticket pricing, views, infrastructure food and atmosphere. All ratings are out of 100 .

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Cobblers news here.

Atmosphere 70 Location: 70 Stadium view:80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 60

1. Derby County (Pride Park) - 76.5

Atmosphere 70 Location: 70 Stadium view:80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 60 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Atmosphere 60 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70

2. Bolton Wanderers (University of Bolton Stadium) - 75.3

Atmosphere 60 Location: 70 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70 Photo: Jan Kruger

Atmosphere 50 Location: 60 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70

3. Wigan Athletic (DW Stadium) - 70.8

Atmosphere 50 Location: 60 Stadium view: 80 Infrastructure: 70 Food: 70 Photo: Matt McNulty

Atmosphere 60 Location: 60 Stadium view: 70 Infrastructure: 60 Food: 60

4. Northampton Town (Sixfields) - 68.9

Atmosphere 60 Location: 60 Stadium view: 70 Infrastructure: 60 Food: 60 Photo: Pete Norton

