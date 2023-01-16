News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town beat leaders Leyton Orient in their last home game. They have won seven home games so far this season.

How Northampton Town's home form compares to promotion rivals Bradford City, Salford City, Carlisle United, Swindon Town, Stockport County and Walsall - picture gallery

Northampton Town will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they host Mansfield Town this weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

The Cobblers need to stop a mini slide of two defeats which has seen their gap cut on fourth-placed Carlisle United to just four points.

Town have won seven of their 13 home games so far and will be hopefully of chalking up another win against a faltering Mansfield side.

But how does that record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts

13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34

2. Leyton Orient - 33pts

14 10 3 1 20:4 16 33

3. Sutton United - 26pts

13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26

4. Barrow - 25pts

13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25

