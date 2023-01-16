Northampton Town will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they host Mansfield Town this weekend.

The Cobblers need to stop a mini slide of two defeats which has seen their gap cut on fourth-placed Carlisle United to just four points.

Town have won seven of their 13 home games so far and will be hopefully of chalking up another win against a faltering Mansfield side.

But how does that record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Stevenage - 34pts 13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34 Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 33pts 14 10 3 1 20:4 16 33 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Sutton United - 26pts 13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Barrow - 25pts 13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales