How Northampton Town's home form compares to promotion rivals Bradford City, Salford City, Carlisle United, Swindon Town, Stockport County and Walsall - picture gallery
Northampton Town will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they host Mansfield Town this weekend.
The Cobblers need to stop a mini slide of two defeats which has seen their gap cut on fourth-placed Carlisle United to just four points.
Town have won seven of their 13 home games so far and will be hopefully of chalking up another win against a faltering Mansfield side.
But how does that record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.
