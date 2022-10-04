But it’s been anything but that for the Cobblers with the team performing magnificently on the pitch.

And Jon Brady’s boys have been helped all the way by some excellent crowds, with more than 5,000 fans watching games so far.

But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

1. Bradford City 17,192 Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

2. Swindon Town Average: 8,677 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Stockport County 8,597 Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

4. AFC Wimbledon Average: 7,187 Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales