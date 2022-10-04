News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are averaging more than 5,000 fans a game so far this season.

How Northampton Town's crowds compare to Leyton Orient, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon, Grimsby Town, Carlisle United, Tranmere Rovers and every other League Two side this season

Northampton fans might have feared a hangover from last season’s promotion disappointment.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:18 am

But it’s been anything but that for the Cobblers with the team performing magnificently on the pitch.

And Jon Brady’s boys have been helped all the way by some excellent crowds, with more than 5,000 fans watching games so far.

But how does that average crowd compare to the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 24 teams sit in the average attendance league table.

The figures have been compiled from the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of October 4.

You can get all the latest Cobblers news, here.

1. Bradford City

17,192

Photo: Nathan Stirk

2. Swindon Town

Average: 8,677

Photo: Getty Images

3. Stockport County

8,597

Photo: Alex Livesey

4. AFC Wimbledon

Average: 7,187

Photo: Bryn Lennon

