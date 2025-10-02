More than 32,000 fans have seen Northampton Town home games so far this season.placeholder image
How Northampton Town's average crowds compare to Stevenage, Burton Albion, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and the rest of League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
Cobblers fans have turned up in their numbers as ever as another League One campaign gets into full swing.

More than 32,000 fans have watched games at Sixfields so far to see Cobblers give a great account of themselves.

Around the league 1.25m have watched games up and down the land as another interesting season develops.

But who has the biggest gates and which clubs need their community to come out in force?

Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side over the season, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website as of Oct 2).

21,371

1. Bolton Wanderers

21,371 Photo: Getty Images

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Fans of Bradford City showing support for their team after the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James' Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) : 20,904

2. 2025 Getty Images : Bradford City

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Fans of Bradford City showing support for their team after the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Bradford City at St James' Park on September 24, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) : 20,904 Photo: Getty Images : f

19,384

3. Cardiff City

19,384 Photo: Getty Images

16,823

4. Huddersfield Town

16,823 Photo: Getty Images

