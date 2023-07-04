News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
The value of the Northampton Town is said to have dropped despite promotion last season.The value of the Northampton Town is said to have dropped despite promotion last season.
The value of the Northampton Town is said to have dropped despite promotion last season.

How much the Northampton Town squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Stevenage, Leyton Orient, Carlisle United, Burton Albion and Cambridge United - picture gallery

Northampton Town’ squad is said to be worth £3.76m.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the value of the Cobblers squad has actually fallen by 13.8 per cent.

The website suggests new-boys Stevenage have the lowest valued squad with Blackpool leading the list.

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

Get the latest Cobblers news here.

£3.12m (+12.4%)

1. Stevenage

£3.12m (+12.4%) Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Value: £3.2m (-3.9%)

2. Carlisle United

Value: £3.2m (-3.9%) Photo: Paul Harding

Photo Sales
£3.43 (-22.6%)

3. Cheltenham Town

£3.43 (-22.6%) Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
£3.52m (+1.2%)

4. Leyton Orient

£3.52m (+1.2%) Photo: Henry Browne

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Leyton OrientCobblersBlackpool