How much the Northampton Town squad is said to be worth and how it compares to Stevenage, Leyton Orient, Carlisle United, Burton Albion and Cambridge United - picture gallery
Northampton Town’ squad is said to be worth £3.76m.
That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the value of the Cobblers squad has actually fallen by 13.8 per cent.
The website suggests new-boys Stevenage have the lowest valued squad with Blackpool leading the list.
Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.
Page 1 of 6