Northampton Town’ squad is said to be worth £3.76m.

That is according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests the value of the Cobblers squad has actually fallen by 13.8 per cent.

The website suggests new-boys Stevenage have the lowest valued squad with Blackpool leading the list.

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

Get the latest Cobblers news here.

1 . Stevenage £3.12m (+12.4%) Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . Carlisle United Value: £3.2m (-3.9%) Photo: Paul Harding Photo Sales

3 . Cheltenham Town £3.43 (-22.6%) Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

4 . Leyton Orient £3.52m (+1.2%) Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales