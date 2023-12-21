News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Northampton Town has a squad valuation of under £4.8mNorthampton Town has a squad valuation of under £4.8m
Northampton Town has a squad valuation of under £4.8m

How much the Northampton squad is said to be worth ahead of the transfer window and how it compares to Stevenage, Burton Albion Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient

Jon Brady is getting plenty of value for money from his squad, if the latest valuations are anything to go by.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Cobblers are 12th in League One right now, a position which is higher than the value of their squad warrants, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The website suggests Derby County lead the list of highest value squad in the division

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.

Get the latest Cobblers news here.

£16.9m

1. Derby County

£16.9m Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
£15.56m

2. Reading

£15.56m Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
£13.78

3. Blackpool

£13.78 Photo: Cameron Smith

Photo Sales
£12.51m

4. Peterborough United

£12.51m Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Jon BradyNorthamptonCobblersBristol RoversLeyton OrientLeague OneDerby County