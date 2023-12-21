Jon Brady is getting plenty of value for money from his squad, if the latest valuations are anything to go by.

Cobblers are 12th in League One right now, a position which is higher than the value of their squad warrants, according to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

The website suggests Derby County lead the list of highest value squad in the division

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, ranked from lowest to highest.