Peterborough United's squad has been given a value of £8.92m by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.placeholder image
Peterborough United's squad has been given a value of £8.92m by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

How much every League One squad is now said to be worth following the closure of the transfer window - where Northampton Town, Reading, Blackpoool and AFC Wimbledon rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 3rd Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
The squad rebuilds are done and dusted for a few months following the closure of the transfer window.

Some clubs are spending big in a bid to win promotion, while others are facing the season on a much more limited budget.

There’s some big disparities between squad values around the league with Luton Town’s suggested value towering above that of the likes of AFC Wimbledon.

So how much is every squad worth? Here we have the answers, based on figures calculated by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Give us your thoughts by joining the debate on our social media channels.

Get the latest Cobblers news each day, here.

£40.66m

1. Luton Town

£40.66m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£27.66m

2. Cardiff City

£27.66m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£17.54m

3. Huddersfield Town

£17.54m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
£15.87m

4. Bolton Wanderers

£15.87m Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneReadingLuton Town
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice