How much Cobblers, Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and every other League One club spent on agent fees in the last two transfer windows

By James Heneghan
Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:07 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 09:47 BST
The FA have revealed the full list of agent fees paid by clubs between February 2024 and February 2025.

League One clubs spent a total of £7,582,927 on agents across that period, compared to £5,230,033 from the previous 12 months. For context, Championship clubs spent £63,201,447 and League Two clubs £ 2,740,669. The full list, including Northampton Town, can be found below...

£1,160,403

1. Huddersfield Town

£1,160,403 Photo: Ed Sykes

£784,535

2. Wrexham

£784,535 Photo: George Wood

£589,728

3. Birmingham City

£589,728 Photo: Matthew Lewis

£471,992

4. Bolton Wanderers

£471,992 Photo: Michael Steele

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
