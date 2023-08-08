News you can trust since 1931
The Carabao Cup trophy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
How much-changed Cobblers might line-up against Swansea City in Carabao Cup first round

Cobblers are set to field a much-changed team when they head to Swansea City for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first round tie.
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST

With some of his players being managed and others in need of game-time, manager Jon Brady has already confirmed he will make several alterations this evening following Saturday’s marathon match against Stevenage. Here’s a possible XI Town could play in Wales...

Lee Burge (potentially Max Thompson)

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge (potentially Max Thompson) Photo: Pete Norton

Aaron McGowan

2. Centre-back

Aaron McGowan Photo: Pete Norton

Sam Sherring

3. Centre-back

Sam Sherring Photo: Pete Norton

Max Dyche

4. Centre-back

Max Dyche Photo: Pete Norton

Related topics:Jon BradyCobblersSwansea CityWales