How much-changed Cobblers might line-up against Swansea City in Carabao Cup first round
Cobblers are set to field a much-changed team when they head to Swansea City for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first round tie.
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 11:12 BST
With some of his players being managed and others in need of game-time, manager Jon Brady has already confirmed he will make several alterations this evening following Saturday’s marathon match against Stevenage. Here’s a possible XI Town could play in Wales...
Page 1 of 3