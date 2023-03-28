Leyton Orient continue to lead the way, five points clear of the Cobblers with Stevenage and Carlisle in hot pursuit. Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City make up the rest of the current top seven. How many points do you normally need to win the title? Or finish in the top three? What about the play-offs? We go back through the last 10 years – excluding the COVID-shortened 2019/20 season – to find out what it usually takes (average across the 10 seasons can be found at the end)...