Shaun McWilliams celebrates his winner at Stevenage earlier in the season.
How many points do Cobblers, Leyton Orient, Bradford City, Stockport County and the other League Two promotion contenders need to go up?

Eight games remain in the 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season with the title, automatic promotion and the play-offs all still up for grabs.

By James Heneghan
Published 28th Mar 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:56 BST

Leyton Orient continue to lead the way, five points clear of the Cobblers with Stevenage and Carlisle in hot pursuit. Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City make up the rest of the current top seven. How many points do you normally need to win the title? Or finish in the top three? What about the play-offs? We go back through the last 10 years – excluding the COVID-shortened 2019/20 season – to find out what it usually takes (average across the 10 seasons can be found at the end)...

1st: 84 (Forest Green). 2nd: 84. 3rd: 80. Final play-off spot: 77

1. 2021/22

1st: 84 (Forest Green). 2nd: 84. 3rd: 80. Final play-off spot: 77

1st: 82 (Cheltenham). 2nd: 80. 3rd: 79. Final play-off spot: 73

2. 2020/21

1st: 82 (Cheltenham). 2nd: 80. 3rd: 79. Final play-off spot: 73

1st: 85 (Lincoln). 2nd: 79. 3rd: 79. Final play-off spot: 71

3. 2018/19

1st: 85 (Lincoln). 2nd: 79. 3rd: 79. Final play-off spot: 71

1st: 93 (Accrington). 2nd: 88. 3rd: 84. Final play-off spot: 75

4. 2017/18

1st: 93 (Accrington). 2nd: 88. 3rd: 84. Final play-off spot: 75

