Mitch Pinnock is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring against Luton Town on Saturday. Pictures: Pete Norton.

How is Cobblers' squad shaping up for the new season and where does Jon Brady still need to strengthen?

With just over a week to go until the new season gets underway, we have taken an in-depth look at how Jon Brady’s squad is shaping up.

By James Heneghan
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 3:46 pm

Cobblers have added eight players to the strong core which remains from last season, but more incomings are expected. What areas still need strengthening? The squad appears well-stocked in defence but perhaps light on numbers in attacking areas, particularly out wide and in creative positions. Here’s how things are shaping up nine days out from Colchester’s visit to Sixfields...

1. GOALKEEPERS: Lee Burge

Set to start the season as Brady's number one. Has big gloves to fill but looks an adequate replacement for Roberts.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. GOALKEEPERS: Jonny Maxted

Will be hoping for more opportunities after spending nearly the entirety of last season on the bench.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. RIGHT-BACKS: Aaron McGowan

Set to miss the first two months of the season but will no doubt become an important player again. May face stiffer competition though.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. RIGHT-BACKS: Harvey Lintott

Brought in to challenge McGowan at right-back and will have an immediate opportunity to seize the shirt for himself. Only 19 but Brady and Calderwood clearly see something in him.

Photo: Pete Norton

