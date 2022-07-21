How is Cobblers' squad shaping up for the new season and where does Jon Brady still need to strengthen?

Cobblers have added eight players to the strong core which remains from last season, but more incomings are expected. What areas still need strengthening? The squad appears well-stocked in defence but perhaps light on numbers in attacking areas, particularly out wide and in creative positions. Here’s how things are shaping up nine days out from Colchester’s visit to Sixfields...
1. GOALKEEPERS: Lee Burge
Set to start the season as Brady's number one. Has big gloves to fill but looks an adequate replacement for Roberts.
Photo: Pete Norton
2. GOALKEEPERS: Jonny Maxted
Will be hoping for more opportunities after spending nearly the entirety of last season on the bench.
Photo: Pete Norton
3. RIGHT-BACKS: Aaron McGowan
Set to miss the first two months of the season but will no doubt become an important player again. May face stiffer competition though.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. RIGHT-BACKS: Harvey Lintott
Brought in to challenge McGowan at right-back and will have an immediate opportunity to seize the shirt for himself. Only 19 but Brady and Calderwood clearly see something in him.
Photo: Pete Norton