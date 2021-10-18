How intensity and pressing are so key for Brady's Cobblers

Jon Brady and assistant Colin Calderwood.

Putting three points on the board was not the only thing that pleased manager Jon Brady about his side's triumph over Mansfield Town at the weekend.

Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horsfall struck either side of half-time as Town, who were more workmanlike than free-flowing, climbed back into the top 10 in the League Two standings.

Brady was especially delighted with the 'intensity' of his team out of possession, something which is becoming a regular feature in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salford City (84) are the only League Two team to have turned the ball over more times than the Cobblers (78) in the final third of the pitch.

"It's very important to our DNA and how we want to play and it's making sure our performances are consistent in terms of our principles and how we go about it," said Brady.

"You can really jump up the league or fall down in the space of a couple of games so we go back to that consistency and what you do, how you do it and what's important to you.

"There were a lot of things that were important to us which we highlighted as a group last week and we delivered them on Saturday, hence why we got the right result."

Town's pressing was particularly prominent at Hartlepool United last weekend when they repeatedly caused problems for the home defence.

Brady played 4-3-3 for that game and stuck with it on Saturday.

He added: "We've got to weigh things up in terms of looking at our strengths and what we can do and also how we can exploit the opponents.

"I felt 4-3-3 was the best way we could step on and press their back three (against Hartlepool) and anyone watching that game couldn't say we relented because we stepped on and didn't allow them out.

"We nearly got a few positives out of that and we nicked the ball a couple half chances out of that and all along I've said that's how we want to play.