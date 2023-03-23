News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
52 minutes ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
56 minutes ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
4 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
League Two
League Two
League Two

How do the remaining fixtures compare for Leyton Orient, Carlisle United, Cobblers, Bradford City and the other League Two promotion contenders?

The 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season is entering its final furlong with up to 12 teams still harbouring promotion aspirations.

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT

Leyton Orient continue to lead the way, followed by Stevenage, who in turn are a point above both Carlisle and Northampton. Bradford, Stockport and Salford round out the top seven but several other clubs are not out of the equation. But who has the hardest set of fixtures? And which team has a gentle run-in? Here we compare all of the promotion chasers...

Hartlepool (a), Carlisle (h), Salford (a), Harrogate (h), Sutton (a), Gillingham (a), Crewe (h), Mansfield (a), Stockport (h), Bradford (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.41

1. Leyton Orient, 73pts

Hartlepool (a), Carlisle (h), Salford (a), Harrogate (h), Sutton (a), Gillingham (a), Crewe (h), Mansfield (a), Stockport (h), Bradford (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.41 Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Salford (h), Northampton (a), Colchester (h), Hartlepool (a), Wimbledon (h), Doncaster (h), Mansfield (a), Swindon (a), Grimsby (h), Barrow (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.35

2. Stevenage, 67pts

Salford (h), Northampton (a), Colchester (h), Hartlepool (a), Wimbledon (h), Doncaster (h), Mansfield (a), Swindon (a), Grimsby (h), Barrow (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.35 Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales
Gillingham (a), Orient (a), Tranmere (h), Walsall (a), Northampton (h), Stockport (h), Barrow (a), Salford (h), Sutton (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.65

3. Carlisle United, 66pts

Gillingham (a), Orient (a), Tranmere (h), Walsall (a), Northampton (h), Stockport (h), Barrow (a), Salford (h), Sutton (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.65 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Doncaster (a), Stevenage (h), Newport (a), Gillingham (h), Carlisle (a), Sutton (a), Harrogate (h), Bradford (h), Tranmere (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.42

4. Cobblers, 66pts

Doncaster (a), Stevenage (h), Newport (a), Gillingham (h), Carlisle (a), Sutton (a), Harrogate (h), Bradford (h), Tranmere (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.42 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Leyton OrientCobblersLeague TwoBradford CityBradfordNorthampton