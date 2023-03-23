How do the remaining fixtures compare for Leyton Orient, Carlisle United, Cobblers, Bradford City and the other League Two promotion contenders?
The 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season is entering its final furlong with up to 12 teams still harbouring promotion aspirations.
By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:09 GMT
Leyton Orient continue to lead the way, followed by Stevenage, who in turn are a point above both Carlisle and Northampton. Bradford, Stockport and Salford round out the top seven but several other clubs are not out of the equation. But who has the hardest set of fixtures? And which team has a gentle run-in? Here we compare all of the promotion chasers...
