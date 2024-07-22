New signing Cameron McGeehan made his first appearance for the Cobblers in Saturday's friendly.New signing Cameron McGeehan made his first appearance for the Cobblers in Saturday's friendly.
How Cobblers' squad is shaping up for the new season - a position-by-position guide

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2024, 16:40 BST
After several departures and six new signings this summer, Jon Brady’s squad is taking shape ahead of the 2024/25 League One season.

Here’s a rundown of how the squad is looking so far...

Lee Burge, Nik Tzanev, James Dadge

1. Goalkeepers

Lee Burge, Nik Tzanev, James Dadge Photo: Pete Norton

Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan, Harvey lintott

2. Right-backs

Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan, Harvey lintott Photo: Pete Norton

Jon Guthrie, Jack Baldwin, Jordan Willis, Tyler Magloire, Josh Tomlinson, Max Dyche (out on loan)

3. Centre-backs

Jon Guthrie, Jack Baldwin, Jordan Willis, Tyler Magloire, Josh Tomlinson, Max Dyche (out on loan) Photo: Pete Norton

Ali Koiki, Patrick Brough

4. Left-backs

Ali Koiki, Patrick Brough Photo: Pete Norton

