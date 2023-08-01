News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Cobblers have spent the past five weeks preparing for Saturday's opener against Stevenage. Pictures: Pete NortonCobblers have spent the past five weeks preparing for Saturday's opener against Stevenage. Pictures: Pete Norton
Cobblers have spent the past five weeks preparing for Saturday's opener against Stevenage. Pictures: Pete Norton

How Cobblers' squad is shaping up for the new League One season - a position-by-position guide

The new League One season kicks off on Saturday and Jon Brady will have a few selection headaches for his side’s opener against Stevenage at Sixfields.
By James Heneghan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

The Town boss has opted for evolution over revolution this summer and the additions of Tyreece Simpson, Patrick Brough and Manny Monthe to an already settled squad, plus the returns of Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie, have left him with plenty of options to choose from, both in personnel and tactically. But do they have all basis covered? Are they able to play different systems as and when needed? Here’s a run down of how Town’s squad is shaping up four days out from the new campaign...

Lee Burge, James Dadge

1. Goalkeepers

Lee Burge, James Dadge Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan, Harvey Lintott

2. Right-backs

Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan, Harvey Lintott Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Sam Sherring, Max Dyche, Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire (injured)

3. Right-footed centre-back options

Sam Sherring, Max Dyche, Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo, Tyler Magloire (injured) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jon Guthrie, Manny Monthé, Patrick Brough

4. Left-footed centre-back options

Jon Guthrie, Manny Monthé, Patrick Brough Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Jon BradyLeague OneCobblersSixfields