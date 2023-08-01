How Cobblers' squad is shaping up for the new League One season - a position-by-position guide

The Town boss has opted for evolution over revolution this summer and the additions of Tyreece Simpson, Patrick Brough and Manny Monthe to an already settled squad, plus the returns of Marc Leonard and Kieron Bowie, have left him with plenty of options to choose from, both in personnel and tactically. But do they have all basis covered? Are they able to play different systems as and when needed? Here’s a run down of how Town’s squad is shaping up four days out from the new campaign...