Who will Brady select on Saturday?Who will Brady select on Saturday?
Who will Brady select on Saturday?

How Cobblers might line-up for League One opener against Bristol Rovers

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:57 BST
Cobblers start their League One campaign against Bristol Rovers this weekend.

What team will Jon Brady select? How many summer signings might start at the Memorial Stadium? Here’s how we think the Cobblers might line up….

Lee Burge

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Aaron McGowan

2. Right-back

Aaron McGowan Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jordan Willis

3. Centre-back

Jordan Willis Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Jon Guthrie

4. Centre-back

Jon Guthrie Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CobblersLeague OneBristol RoversJon Brady
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice