‘I’d rather have these problems and there might be some upset players on Saturday but that’s not a bad thing.’

Jon Brady is facing some tough decisions when it comes to picking his starting XI and bench against Walsall this weekend.

Three players have joined Northampton in the past week – Will Hondermarck, D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Tete Yengi – and all three are in contention to feature at Sixfields on Saturday. One or two may also return from injury, meaning Brady will likely to have to leave some senior men out of the squad altogether.

"Obviously we have a few injuries but we have some new additions and that strengthens the whole squad,” said Brady. “With the injuries we have picked up and our squad size this season, it has been difficult to have a lot of strength in depth on the bench.

"But if we can keep most players fit, with what we have in the building now, I do have options and it’s nice to have those options. I’d rather have these problems and there might be some upset players on Saturday, but that’s not a bad thing.”

1 . GK: Tom King Set to make his third start for the Cobblers. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . RB: Akin Odimayo Chance to make the right-back spot his own with McGowan currently injured. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . CB: Sam Sherring Will be hoping to build on last week's clean sheet. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . CB: Jon Guthrie Returned from illness at Barrow last weekend. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales