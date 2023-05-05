How Cobblers could line-up for their promotion-deciding final day fixture against Tranmere Rovers
It's make or break time for the Cobblers on Monday when they take on Tranmere Rovers needing three points to guarantee automatic promotion to League One.
By James Heneghan
Published 5th May 2023, 11:05 BST
Only a win will do for Jon Brady’s side with rivals Stockport County likely to beat already relegated Hartlepool United. What team and formation will Brady select at Prenton Park? Will he stick with 4-3-3 or go back to three in defence? Does he make changes from the defeat to Bradford City? Here’s one potential line-up...
