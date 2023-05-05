News you can trust since 1931
It's crunch time for the CobblersIt's crunch time for the Cobblers
It's crunch time for the Cobblers

How Cobblers could line-up for their promotion-deciding final day fixture against Tranmere Rovers

It's make or break time for the Cobblers on Monday when they take on Tranmere Rovers needing three points to guarantee automatic promotion to League One.

By James Heneghan
Published 5th May 2023, 11:05 BST

Only a win will do for Jon Brady’s side with rivals Stockport County likely to beat already relegated Hartlepool United. What team and formation will Brady select at Prenton Park? Will he stick with 4-3-3 or go back to three in defence? Does he make changes from the defeat to Bradford City? Here’s one potential line-up...

Kept 11 clean sheets in his 37 league appearances this season

1. GK: Lee Burge

Kept 11 clean sheets in his 37 league appearances this season

Played 45 minutes on his return from injury last week

2. RB: Harvey Lintott

Played 45 minutes on his return from injury last week

Has taken over from Guthrie as the senior defender despite his tender age

3. CB: Sam Sherring

Has taken over from Guthrie as the senior defender despite his tender age

Fresh off his first Cobblers goal

4. CB: Max Dyche

Fresh off his first Cobblers goal

