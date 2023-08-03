News you can trust since 1931
Who will get the nod to start against Stevenage on Saturday?

How Cobblers could line-up for League One opener against Stevenage

Cobblers boss Jon Brady faces one or two dilemmas when he comes to select his starting line-up for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One opener against Stevenage.
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

Even with five players missing due to injury, Brady has competition for places all over the pitch. He’s also got options in terms of formations having experimented with both a back three and a back four in pre-season. Here’s one possible XI he might go with against Stevenage...

Lee Burge

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Sam Sherring

2. Right-sided centre-back

Sam Sherring Photo: Pete Norton

Jon Guthrie

3. Centre-back

Jon Guthrie Photo: Pete Norton

Manny Monthé

4. Left-sided centre-back

Manny Monthé Photo: Pete Norton

