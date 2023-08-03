How Cobblers could line-up for League One opener against Stevenage
Cobblers boss Jon Brady faces one or two dilemmas when he comes to select his starting line-up for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One opener against Stevenage.
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 11:53 BST
Even with five players missing due to injury, Brady has competition for places all over the pitch. He’s also got options in terms of formations having experimented with both a back three and a back four in pre-season. Here’s one possible XI he might go with against Stevenage...
