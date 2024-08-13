How Cobblers could line-up against Wycombe Wanderers as Jon Brady confirms he'll make wholesale changes

Manager Jon Brady said: “We knew that a few would probably top out around 60 or 70 minutes on Saturday and that’s just the nature of it being the first game of the season. Other teams will be in that position as well because they might have started late too but you just have to manage it with your substitutions. We’ll adapt and Tuesday is another good chance to get 90 minutes for other players. We’re delighted to have this game because we need it and it’s important to build minutes for some and give more minutes to others.” With that in mind, here’s our attempt as guessing how the Cobblers might line-up against Wycombe...