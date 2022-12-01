How Cobblers could line-up against Tranmere Rovers this weekend
Jon Brady will have almost a full squad to pick from for the first time this season when the Cobblers host Tranmere Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
2 hours ago
Left-back Ali Koiki is the only player currently not training after Tyler Magloire returned to the grass this week. Top scorer Sam Hoskins is certain to come back in after suspension but who makes way? And will Brady make any other changes from the team that won so impressively at Bradford City last time out? Here’s a potential starting XI...
