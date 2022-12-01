News you can trust since 1931
Will Brady make many changes to the team that won so well at Bradford last time out?

How Cobblers could line-up against Tranmere Rovers this weekend

Jon Brady will have almost a full squad to pick from for the first time this season when the Cobblers host Tranmere Rovers at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
2 hours ago

Left-back Ali Koiki is the only player currently not training after Tyler Magloire returned to the grass this week. Top scorer Sam Hoskins is certain to come back in after suspension but who makes way? And will Brady make any other changes from the team that won so impressively at Bradford City last time out? Here’s a potential starting XI...

1. GK: Lee Burge

Has played every minute in the league so far this season.

2. RB: Aaron McGowan

After so long out with injury, he looked sharp and back to his best in the last two games.

3. CB: Sam Sherring

Goes into this game on the back of scoring his first Cobblers goal.

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

The skipper has not missed a minute of league action this season.

