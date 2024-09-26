Will Jon Brady make any changes from last week's win at Huddersfield?Will Jon Brady make any changes from last week's win at Huddersfield?
How Cobblers could line-up against Mansfield Town

By James Heneghan
Published 26th Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 10:30 BST
Cobblers host Mansfield Town at Sixfields this weekend.

Jon Brady’s side will be hoping to back up last week’s fine victory at Huddersfield with a return to winning ways on home soil. Here’s how they might line up...

Lee Burge

1. Goalkeeper

Lee Burge Photo: Pete Norton

Aaron McGowan

2. Right-back

Aaron McGowan Photo: Pete Norton

Jack Baldwin

3. Centre-back

Jack Baldwin Photo: Pete Norton

Jon Guthrie

4. Centre-back

Jon Guthrie Photo: Pete Norton

