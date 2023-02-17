News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers have only won two of their last nine games.

How Cobblers could line-up against Grimsby Town

Jon Brady could make a number of changes to his team when Cobblers host Grimsby Town at Sixfields on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
22 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 11:49am

He could be forced into at least two alterations from the side which drew with Wimbledon in midweek after Ben Fox and Shaun McWilliams picked up injuries. But Brady may also want to freshen things up as he searches for an effective formula as Town bid to return to winning ways. Here’s the team we would pick against Grimsby this weekend...

1. GK: Tom King

Has kept three clean sheets in five games for the Cobblers.

Photo: Pete Norton

2. RB: Harvey Lintott

Did well in midweek and is the only natural right-back currently available to Brady.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. CB: Tyler Magloire

Should be OK to start after being rested in midweek.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

No explanation needed.

Photo: Pete Norton

