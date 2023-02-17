How Cobblers could line-up against Grimsby Town
Jon Brady could make a number of changes to his team when Cobblers host Grimsby Town at Sixfields on Saturday.
By James Heneghan
22 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 11:49am
He could be forced into at least two alterations from the side which drew with Wimbledon in midweek after Ben Fox and Shaun McWilliams picked up injuries. But Brady may also want to freshen things up as he searches for an effective formula as Town bid to return to winning ways. Here’s the team we would pick against Grimsby this weekend...
Page 1 of 3