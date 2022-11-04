How Cobblers could line-up against Chesterfield in FA Cup first round tie
Attentions turn to the FA Cup this weekend when League One and League Two teams join the competition in the first round proper.
By James Heneghan
11 minutes ago
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 1:32pm
Cobblers have been handed a tricky first round tie at Paul Cook’s Chesterfield, who are currently third in the National League. Manager Jon Brady will be keen to progress but he may also take the opportunity to rest one or two weary bodies given the heavy schedule and number of injures. Here’s Town’s potential starting XI at the Technique Stadium….
