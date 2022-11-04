News you can trust since 1931
How Cobblers could line-up against Chesterfield in FA Cup first round tie

Attentions turn to the FA Cup this weekend when League One and League Two teams join the competition in the first round proper.

By James Heneghan
11 minutes ago
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 1:32pm

Cobblers have been handed a tricky first round tie at Paul Cook’s Chesterfield, who are currently third in the National League. Manager Jon Brady will be keen to progress but he may also take the opportunity to rest one or two weary bodies given the heavy schedule and number of injures. Here’s Town’s potential starting XI at the Technique Stadium….

1. GK: Lee Burge

Jonny Maxted has been the goalkeeper of choice for cup matches this season but he's missed the last few games for personal reasons so Burge may get the call up.

2. RB: Aaron McGowan

Another chance to increase his match sharpness after a long lay-off.

3. CB: Sam Sherring

Brady will likely go with his first-choice centre-back paring to try and build some continuity after so many changes.

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

The captain will not want or does not need a rest.

