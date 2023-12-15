News you can trust since 1931
Jon Brady and Ian Sampson

How Cobblers could line-up against Carlisle United this weekend

Jon Brady will have a few selection dilemmas when he picks his team to face Carlisle United this weekend, especially if players are back from injury.
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:22 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:23 GMT

Aaron McGowan and Lee Burge may be available again but will Brady make any changes from the side that so comfortably beat Fleetwood last weekend? Here’s the XI we think he might go for at Brunton Park…

Lee Burge could be available again this weekend after injury but Thompson had his best game last Saturday and may keep the gloves

1. GK: Max Thompson

Lee Burge could be available again this weekend after injury but Thompson had his best game last Saturday and may keep the gloves

Immense in his last two games - Blackpool and Fleetwood - and could keep the shirt even if McGowan is fit again

2. RB: Akin Odimayo

Immense in his last two games - Blackpool and Fleetwood - and could keep the shirt even if McGowan is fit again

No explanation needed

3. CB: Sam Sherring

No explanation needed

Will need to be managed over the festive period but after no midweek game he should be well rested and fine to start again

4. CB: Jon Guthrie

Will need to be managed over the festive period but after no midweek game he should be well rested and fine to start again

