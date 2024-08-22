OakwellOakwell
How Barnsley are set to line-up for League One clash against the Cobblers

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 11:08 BST
Barnsley are seeking to make it back-to-back League One wins when they welcome the Cobblers to Oakwell this weekend.

Likely to play a 3-5-2 shape, this is the team that Darrell Clarke could well select on Saturday…

Highly rated young American goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea

1. Goalkeeper - Gabriel Slonina

Highly rated young American goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea

24-year-old Frenchman in his second season at Barnsley

2. Centre-back - Mael de Gevigney

24-year-old Frenchman in his second season at Barnsley

American international who joined Barnsley in January

3. Centre-back - Donovan Pines

American international who joined Barnsley in January

Experienced defender back for his second spell with the Tykes

4. Centre-back - Marc Roberts

Experienced defender back for his second spell with the Tykes

