Likely to play a 3-5-2 shape, this is the team that Darrell Clarke could well select on Saturday…
1. Goalkeeper - Gabriel Slonina
Highly rated young American goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea Photo: BRUNO FAHY
2. Centre-back - Mael de Gevigney
24-year-old Frenchman in his second season at Barnsley Photo: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images
3. Centre-back - Donovan Pines
American international who joined Barnsley in January Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Centre-back - Marc Roberts
Experienced defender back for his second spell with the Tykes Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
