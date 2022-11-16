There’s nothing better then when you’re team scores and injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season – who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Bristol Rovers fans will never forget their injury-time heroics at Rochdale last season which won them the game and helped pave the way for their automatic promotion.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate up to 16 November 2022).

1. Colchester United - 26pts 18 4 14 0 4:0 4 26 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Rovers - 24pts 18 3 15 0 4:0 4 24 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 24pts 18 3 15 0 3:0 3 24 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Stevenage - 22pts 18 2 16 0 2:0 2 22 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales