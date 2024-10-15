This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040.This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040.
This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040.

How AI thinks Northampton Town's Sixfields Stadium could evolve in decades to come

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Oct 2024, 08:14 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium has changed a touch following the completion of the new East Stand.

It’s nothing too radical of course, and it’s hard to imagine the Sixfields looking much different any time soon.

But, just for a bit of fun, we asked AI how it thought the stadium could evolve in years to come, by asking the question of what Sixfields would look like in 2040, 2050 and 2060.

Some of the suggestions it came back with were pretty radical and probably need Cobblers to raise significantly up the football ladder. Have a look at the gallery below and see what you think.

The AI simulator we used was NightCafe.

This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040.

1. Sixfields - 2040

This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040. Photo: Magic Hour

2. Sixfields - 2040

2. Sixfields - 2040

This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040. Photo: Magic Hour

3. Sixfields - 2040

3. Sixfields - 2040

This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040. Photo: Magic Hour

4. Sixfields - 2040

4. Sixfields - 2040

This is how AI says Sixfields could look in 2040. Photo: Magic Hour

