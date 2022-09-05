How a half-time team talk helped Cobblers overcome Barrow with five-minute blitz

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A half-time 'discussion’ – as Jon Brady put it – did the trick for the Cobblers against Barrow on Saturday as a five-minute blitz immediately after the interval ultimately saw them return to winning ways.

Town did improve after a shaky start at Sixfields but Brady was not overly impressed by his side’s first-half efforts and made his feelings clear at the break. One apiece at half-time after Josh Gordon cancelled out Sam Hoskins’ opener, whatever was said in the changing room worked a treat as Kieron Bowie and Tyler Magloire both scored within five minutes of the restart to put the game beyond Barrow’s reach.

"I felt we needed to start the second-half with intensity,” said Brady. “We talked about it at half-time and discussed a couple of things because I felt we could be better and we could be a lot more intense in certain phases of the game.

"Sometimes you get a reaction and we did in the second-half and it was great because we killed off the game with two quick goals and then controlled the game until the very end, even with 11 minutes of stoppage-time.

"We had to ride one or two storms and (Lee) Burgey made an incredible save but we saw it out well.”

Another thing that Brady asked for at half-time was quicker delivery into the penalty box, and Ali Koiki obliged within 38 seconds of the restart when his first-time cross was headed home by Bowie.

"Ali put a few crosses in in the first-half but at half-time the gaffer told us to get the ball in the box quicker and more often, especially Ali,” Bowie revealed.