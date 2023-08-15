Hoskins the last-gasp hero as Cobblers fight back to claim deserved draw against Lincoln City

Sam Sherring challenges for the ball during the Cobblers' Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln City at Sixfields on Tuesday night (Picture: Pete Norton)

Northampton were much the better side for most of the night and made nearly all of the running, but it looked as if this game would end in another deeply frustrating defeat when Paudie O’Connor added to Reeceo Hackett-Fairchild's sweet strike with a late header for the visitors, who otherwise barely troubled the home goal.

But Town refused to give up and kept going right until the very end, and they got their just rewards in the nick of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Louis Appéré’s smart finish revived hope four minutes from time before that man Sam Hoskins volleyed home deep into stoppage-time to salvage a dramatic – but fully deserved – point.

The hosts probably deserved more than that having dominated virtually the whole game but they’ll take the point and go into Saturday’s derby against Peterborough United with a spring in their step.

Jon Guthrie was not involved for the Cobblers against Lincoln City as Jon Brady continues to manage his workload following the hamstring injury he suffered at the end of last season.

Manny Monthé came in and partnered Sam Sherring at the back while the other change saw Kieron Bowie replace Will Hondermarck. With nine players absent in total, Town were only able to name six substitutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers made all of the early running and totally dominated possession in the first 15 minutes.

Tyreece Simpson brought a comfortable save out of Lukas Jensen while Mitch Pinnock almost scored a goal of the season contender when his sweet volley whistled just wide.

But it was Lincoln who struck against the run of play on 23 minutes as Town were again the victims of a high-quality long-range strike.

Hackett-Fairchild was afforded space and time 20 yards out but he still had plenty to do and he did it brilliantly, receiving Ethan Erhahon’s pass and drilling sweetly into the top corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That took the wind out of the home side’s sails to an extent and whilst they continued to play some decent football, they were devoid of quality and creativity once they reached the final third.

Ben House missed a couple of half chances to extend Lincoln’s lead and Northampton’s best opportunity before the break saw Hoskins glance a header onto the roof of the net from Pinnock’s cross.

Cobblers were back on the front foot at the start of the second half but again the ball wouldn’t drop for them in the penalty box, with no-one there to meet Patrick Brough’s dangerous cutback after Hoskins’ shot was blocked.

And they weren’t closer still when Lincoln somehow survived a desperate scramble in their penalty box. Pinnock, through on goal, had his first shot saved, his second cleared off the line and then Bowie’s follow-up effort was also hacked away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Leonard blazed over and had another shot held by Jensen before Bowie saw a strong penalty shout waved away, and the feeling it wasn’t going to be their night continued when Sherring headed against the post.

That seemed to be confirmed with 12 minutes to play when Cobblers were hit by the sucker-punch and Lincoln took a big step to all three points through O’Connor’s header from Lasse Sorensen’s cross.

The hosts did not give up though and a smart finish from Appéré gave them hope with four minutes to play before they laid siege on the Lincoln goal in stoppage-time.

Ball after ball went into the Lincoln penalty box but it looked as if it was not meant to be – until Hoskins dramatically fired home in the 98th minute to give Cobblers what they thoroughly deserved.

Match facts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers: Thompson, Odimayo (McGowan 76), Sherring, Monthé, Brough, Sowerby (Hondermarck 90), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins ©, Bowie (Dyche 90), Simpson (Appéré 71)

Subs not used: Dadge, Abimbola

Lincoln: Jensen, Brown (Walker 45), Erhahon, Hackett-Fairchild (Smith 76), Hamilton (Bishop 76), O’Connor ©, Burroughs, House, Eyoma (Jackson 90), Roughan, Mandroiu (Sorensen 67)

Subs not used: Wright, Duffy

Referee: Ollie Yates