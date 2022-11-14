Cobblers could be without their two top goalscorers when third meets fourth at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins, who is out in front as League Two’s top scorer with 13 goals this season, will definitely be absent against Bradford City after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign in stoppage-time at Gillingham on Saturday.

The 29-year-old had been back to his best with a goal and an assist against the struggling Gills but his needless late booking presents another selection headache for manager Jon Brady, who is already without forwards Josh Eppiah and Louis Appéré, although the latter could be back for the weekend.

Sam Hoskins on the ball at Gillingham.

"Sam was brilliant,” said Brady. “It was a great goal, he took it really well, and he worked tirelessly. The forward runs he made to break their back-line were excellent and he did that time and time again.

"That's how players and wide men get back to their best. We will obviously miss him next week but we fill find another way.”

Kieron Bowie was also on target in Kent at the weekend, notching his fourth of the campaign, but now heads to Scotland for Under-21s international duty. He is in the squad to face Iceland on Thursday.

Whilst Bowie himself has said he expects to be available for Northampton’s trip to West Yorkshire, Brady was less certain.

He added: "With Kieron, we are working on things and we are talking but I can't really comment at the moment because we have to see.