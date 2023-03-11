Hoskins strikes late as Cobblers defy controversial refereeing decisions to rescue a point at Hartlepool

Cobblers skipper Jon Guthrie had his problems against the excellent Josh Umerah during Saturday's game

Sam Hoskins rescued a late point for the Cobblers against Hartlepool United at Victoria Park on Saturday after another controversial afternoon that saw key refereeing decisions once again take centre stage.

Both goalkeepers made good saves in an open and end-to-end first-half but Hartlepool were good value for their lead at the break, given to them in contentious fashion by returning top scorer Josh Umerah.

Replays showed Umerah was clearly offside but no flag was forthcoming, and Town felt even more aggrieved early in the second-half when Euan Murray only saw yellow despite swinging an arm in the direction of Jack Sowerby, who was so badly hurt that he had to be substituted.

Frustrations understandably boiled over among those in pink but they maintained enough composure to salvage a point thanks to Hoskins’ scruffy finish from a cleverly-taken corner eight minutes from time, his 18th of the season.

It could have been worse for the Cobblers but, with a little luck and some competent officiating, it also could have been so much better, although it must be said a draw was a fair outcome in the north east.

Harvey Lintott replaced the suspended Aaron McGowan at right-back and on the other side of defence Ryan Haynes made his first start since November, with Ali Koiki ruled out for the season.

New signing Paul Osew, whose arrival as a free agent was announced shortly before kick-off, came straight into the squad and he was joined on the bench by the fit-again Kieron Bowie. There were still eight players missing through either injury or suspension.

Mitch Pinnock almost broke the deadlock with a brilliant curling shot after three minutes but home goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk scrambled across well, and he then made a more routine stop from Sam Hoskins.

Hartlepool responded by going close themselves and opposite number Lee Burge was called upon with an excellent save to keep out Mohamad Sylla’s fierce shot following a corner, while Josh Umerah poked wide on the stretch.

Back came Cobblers through Louis Appéré who isolated a defender one-on-one and worked space for a shot, which was well saved by Stolarczyk, and United's busy goalkeeper followed that up by clawing away Marc Leonard’s sweetly-struck half volley.

The ebb-and-flow nature of the game continued and play swung back up the other end where Hartlepool played some neat, intricate football to create an opening for Sylla, who saw another shot saved by Burge.

Both goalkeepers were earning their money in an open first-half and Burge made the best save of the lot 33 minutes in when sticking out a big hand to tip over just as Umerah’s header looked destined for the back of the net.

There was nothing Burge could do about Hartlepool’s controversial 37th-minute opener though. A suspiciously offside-looking Umerah received the ball with his back to go but showed strength and poise to turn Jon Guthrie and roll a shot into the bottom corner.

Replays suggested Umerah was at least half a yard offside but United’s lead was a deserved one and things almost worsened for the Cobblers as Connor Jennings stabbed into the side-netting late in the first-half.

Town’s injury issues may have deepened at the break with Max Dyche replacing Josh Eppiah, who did need treatment in the first-half. That change also meant a switch to 3-5-2 for the second period.

Cobblers saw more of the ball after half-time but did not do enough with it, although Sam Sherring thought he had scored after Guthrie’s header hit the crossbar, only for the offside flag to be raised on this occasion.

Then came the second big incident when Murray was fortunate to escape a red card for catching Sowerby in the face with an elbow on the hour-mark. The Town midfielder was caught so badly that he had to be replaced by Will Hondermarck.

Cobblers needed to channel their emotions and focus on trying to get back into the game, and Hoskins went close, hooking a volley over, before manager Jon Brady sent on both Tete Yengi and Bowie.

Bowie made a noticeable difference and a big chance fell his way with 10 minutes to play but he spooned over after doing so well to muscle his way past a defender and make space for the shot.

However, much to his relief, Cobblers hauled themselves level just moments later. Pinnock took a sneaky quick corner without Hartlepool noticing, allowing Marc Leonard to pick the ball up, run into the box and cross, and Hoskins scrambled the ball home from close-range.

That set up a grandstand finish and Hartlepool went closest to winning it in stoppage-time through Taylor Foran and Edon Pruti, both of whom headed narrowly wide.

Hartlepool: Stolarczyk, Sterry, Foran, Murray (Dodds 74), Pruti, Ferguson ©, Sylla, Cooke (Featherstone 63), Kemp, Jennings, Umerah

Subs not used: Killip, Dolan, Finney, Kiernan, McDonald

Cobblers: Burge, Lintott, Sherring, Guthrie ©, Haynes (Bowie 71), Sowerby (Hondermarck 63), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins, Eppiah (Dyche 45), Appéré (Yengi 71)

Subs not used: King, Osew, Wright-Phillips

Referee: Thomas Kirk

Attendance: 5,021