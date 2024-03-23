Hoskins strike the difference as Cobblers stun promotion-chasing Derby at Sixfields

Top-scorer Sam Hoskins scored the only goal of the game as the Cobblers beat Derby County at Sixfields on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Town rode their luck at times in the first half, with Derby missing one or two good chances, but there could be no questioning their attitude and application as they worked exceptionally hard out of possession and produced one moment of quality to lead at the break.

Hoskins’ 15th goal of the season was the difference at half-time, and Cobblers defended their slender advantage with resilience and determination in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Derby failed to come up with any answers as their hopes of winning promotion to the Championship were dealt a major and surprising blow.

Cobblers' Jack Sowerby in action alongside Derby County striker Martyn Waghorn at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Few would have seen this result coming given the Cobblers’ recent form but they were full value for the win and it’s one that takes them back into the top half in League One, up to 11th, ending a five-game winless run in the process.

There was mixed news on the injury front for manager Jon Brady as Aaron McGowan wore the armband on his first start for more than a month and Ali Koiki returned to the bench, but club captain Jon Guthrie missed out through injury.

Ben Fox, Louis Appéré and Hoskins also all came in, but Kieron Bowie only made the bench after playing an hour for Scotland Under-21s on Thursday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most surprising aspect of Town’s team selection was the fact that Jack Sowerby started as the middle centre-half in a back three, with Manny Monthé pushed further forward in a left wing-back role.

Cobblers started well enough and did not allow Derby to find any rhythm early in a scrappy, error-strewn opening 15 minutes, but gradually the visitors warmed to their task and seemed to be taking a grip on proceedings.

Sowerby blocked importantly from Liam Thompson before a much better chance fell to Martyn Waghorn from Louie Sibley’s cutback on 20 minutes but he side-footed over with the goal gaping.

An opening goal did then arrive but it came down the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appéré did brilliantly to chase down a lost cause down the left wing before he showed tremendous vision to pick out Hoskins with a high, floated cross and Town’s top scorer did the rest, applying a wonderful volleyed finish into the bottom corner.

Sam Sherring’s goal-line clearance denied Ebou Adams an immediate leveller and the Derby midfielder was close again minutes later when he was left unmarked in the box but he misjudged his header.

Cobblers were scrapping hard and not giving inch, as well as showing moments of promise on the break to occasionally threaten, Marc Leonard sending one 20-yard shot over, and they kept their lead intact until half-time.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was close to converting Kane Wilson’s teasing cross after the restart, but Town continued to keep Derby on their toes at the other end as Hoskins miss-kicked from the edge of the box after being teed up by Mitch Pinnock following a well-worked move down the left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the hosts were fractions away from doubling their lead a few minutes shy of the hour-mark when Monthé of all people struck a sweet first-time shot that crashed against the woodwork.

Sherring cleared off his own line for the second time in the game, this time denying Waghorn, while Cobblers could easily have been given a penalty for a handball against Wilson.

Rams boss Paul Warne rang the changes, making five subs in the space of four minutes, but the home side continued to make life incredibly hard for their high-flying visitors.

As the clock entered the final 10 minutes, Derby cranked up the pressure and Cobblers sunk deeper and deeper as tiredness began to kick in but still they refused to buckle, and even went close again with Pinnock’s shot deflecting wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten minutes of stoppage-time gave Derby plenty of opportunity to snatch at least a point, but Town defended brilliantly and kept them at bay, and the away side’s misery was compounded in the 100th minute when Sonny Bradley was sent off following an altercation with Monthé.

Match facts

Cobblers: Moulden, McGowan © (Hondermarck 59), Sherring, Moore (Koiki 89), Monthé, Fox (McWilliams 89), Sowerby, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins (Bowie 89), Appéré (Simpson 89). Subs not used: Dadge, Gape

Derby: Wildsmith, Wilson, Bradley, Cashin, Nelson, Hourihane ©, Thompson (Blackett-Taylor 64), Sibley (Elder 64), Adams (Smith 64), Mendez-Laing (Ward 68), Waghorn (Washington 68). Subs not used: Loach, Radcliffe

Referee: Scott Oldham

Attendance: 7,679