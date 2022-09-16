Hoskins strike nominated for league two goal of the month

For the first time, the public vote will be conducted on EFL.com where all the nominated goals can be viewed.

Hoskins, who was earlier this week named the league two player of the month, has been nominated for his superb free-kick in the 3-2 win at Crawley Town on August 16.

His goal, that saw him catch out goalkeeper Corey Addai, was curled round the wall and into the bottom right-hand corner with the Crawley shot-stopper expecting a cross or a left-footed strike from Mitch Pinnock.

Hoskins is up against goals from Bradford City's Richie Smallwood against Newport County, Crewe's Courtney Baker-Richardson's long-range effort against the Cobblers, and Josh Gordon's strike for Barrow against Harrogate Town.

All supporters are invited to vote for their favourite goal at EFL.com before 5pm on Monday (Sept 19).The supporters' votes will then be combined with the choices from a panel of ex-players to determine the winners.

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton.

View the goals and vote here www.efl.com/news/2022/september/vote-for-augusts-sky-bet-league-two-goal-of-the-month