Hoskins signs new long-term deal with Cobblers

Sam Hoskins has signed a new contract with the Cobblers that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

The long-serving 29-year-old, who was brought to Northampton by Chris Wilder way back in 2015, has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal which, should he see out the length of the contract, will extend his stay at Sixfields to nine years.

Hoskins has scored 48 goals in 279 appearances for the Cobblers and was on target in Saturday's victory over Colchester United.

Sam Hoskins.

He was set to be out of contract this summer but the club have moved quickly to secure his services for the long-term.

"Sam has and continues to be a fantastic servant for this football club, both on and off the field," said manager Jon Brady.

"By the time this contract comes to an end he will have served this club for nine years and that is almost unheard of in the modern game.