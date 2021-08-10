Hoskins set to be involved for Cobblers at Coventry City

Sam Hoskins.

Sam Hoskins is expected to be involved for the Cobblers when they make the short trip up the M1 to face Coventry City on Wednesday night.

Due to COVID, the 28-year-old has not been included in Jon Brady's squad since their second pre-season friendly against West Ham United nearly a month ago.

However, he returned to training last week and should play some part when Town head to the Ricoh Arena for a League Cup tie on Wednesday.

"We expect him to be involved in some capacity on Wednesday," said manager Jon Brady. "It was just precautionary (at the weekend) because we need to look after him.

"We tried to get a strong session before the game on Saturday but we have to look after our players that have been affected by COVID - it's taken him a while to recover."

Elsewhere, Michael Harriman and Jack Sowerby are also not far off returning.