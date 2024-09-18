Sam Hoskins in action for the Cobblers in their 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers at Sixfields on Saturday (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Sam Hoskins insists the Cobblers squad have already shaken off the disappointment of Saturday's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers, and that it's 'full focus' on Saturday's trip to Huddersfield Town.

Town stumbled to a first home league defeat of the season as the Chairboys, who had already claimed a Carabao Cup success at Sixfields in August, fought back from going behind early to secure the three points.

The Cobblers had got off to a flying start with Sam Hoskins' fourth-minute penalty.

But after the visitors had quickly equalised, Town were undone seven minutes into the second half when a mix-up between Jon Guthrie and Lee Burge gifted Richard Kone a tap-in for what proved to be the winning goal.

The Cobblers did press for an equaliser, and the arrival of wingers Tarique Fosu and Liam McCarron injected some much-needed pace and flair to the attack, but they could find no way past Franco Ravizzoli in the Wycombe goal.

"It's obviously never nice to lose a game, especially when you go 1-0 up so early," admitted Hoskins, who registered his first goal of the campaign.

"We had a game plan and certain things went well and other things didn't go so well.

"We have gone back over it this week and tried to figure out what went wrong but it makes it more difficult when there's a mix-up that leads to the winning goal.

"We were huffing and puffing a lot towards the end but we couldn't quite get that equaliser.

"It's disappointing but we've analysed it and now it's full focus on this weekend and hopefully we can rectify those mistakes."

The match was the first time the Cobblers had scored first in any game this season which made the defeat more frustrating, but Hoskins insists he and his team-mates have already shown they are going to be competitive in Sky Bet League One.

"There's been games where we've come back in as well," said the attacker.

"We fought back for a really good point at Barnsley but then we've let a lead slip at the weekend and that's the other side of the coin.

"It's early days but we've shown already this season that we have a lot of talent and a great squad and hopefully we can build on the positives and push on."

The Cobblers go into Saturday’s clash at the John Smith's Stadium sitting in 18th in the league one table, while Huddersfield are fourth after an excellent start.