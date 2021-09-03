Hoskins' pride at ticking off another major milestone with Cobblers

Sam Hoskins.

In many ways, it was rather apt that Sam Hoskins’ 250th Cobblers appearance came out of position.

Hoskins has developed a reputation for being Town’s Mr Versatile having played in literally every outfield position since he arrived in the summer of 2015, from centre-back to centre-forward.

At Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday, he started at right-back and did a fine job for the side, highlighted by a 90-second passage of play when he followed his assist for Scott Pollock’s equaliser at one end with a goal-saving clearance at the other.

“I felt comfortable playing there,” said Hoskins. “I was a bit disappointed with their goal, I probably committed too much and allowed the guy to come back inside.

“It’s still a bit of a learning curve because I haven’t played in the position too much but do I enjoy it and obviously I played a part in the goal.

“Scotty helped me out as well because it was a really good header and made the cross look better than it was!”

“But I think my versatility helps me play so many games because I’m happy to do a job anywhere on the pitch.

“I’m still learning different roles but I enjoy the challenge and I like to think I give the team everything I’ve got wherever I play.”

Two promotions, two relegations and seven different managers, Hoskins has seen just about everything during his six years at Sixfields.

“Obviously the two promotions stand out as as a highlight but it’s nice to reach that amount of games for one club,” he added.

“I’ve been through plenty of ups and downs here but hopefully we can create some more good memories this season and I’d like to think I can play many more games for the Cobblers.”

Asked why he has never been lured away from the club, Hoskins said: “For whatever reason I think I’ve had a lot of joy with various managers. I’ve seen a lot of managers come and go during my time here and throughout, I’ve always been ever-present in the team and that’s obviously a big thing.

“Originally I came here to get games and kick-start my career. There have had ups and downs but I’ve been in the team a lot - 250 times! - so it’s hard to look elsewhere if I know I’m going to get the games here.

“It’s an enjoyable club to be at, I like the people and I like the style of play, and the aim this season is to try and get back into League One and I’ll do everything I can to help achieve that.”

Jon Brady paid tribute to Hoskins after Tuesday's game, saying: "He's got two promotions with the club and 250 games shows a lot of loyalty and he's usually up for selection every week because he's fit and he's robust and he's a great servant.

"He gives everything he's got every time he plays and you can't ask for much more than that. Let's hope he continues making a lot of appearances for this club.