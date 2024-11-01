Tom Eaves suffered a bad facial injury against Lincoln

Jon Brady admits Cobblers are ‘hugely stretched’ for Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie against Kettering Town, with mounting injury issues both in defence and attack.

Town’s injury problems at the back are already well-known – just five senior defenders are currently available – but now Brady has growing concerns in attacking positions following a costly night at Lincoln City in midweek.

Sam Hoskins did not even make the squad for the trip to Sincil Bank and he has now been ruled out for the weekend, while Tom Eaves lasted just five minutes as a half-time substitute on Tuesday before going off with a nasty cut on his face and then Tyler Roberts was sent off, meaning he will be suspended on Saturday.

Callum Morton will not play again this season due to knee ligament damage and James Wilson is also sidelined with an unspecified injury, leaving Brady with potentially just three attack-minded senior players – Mitch Pinnock, Tariqe Fosu and Liam McCarron.

"Sam certainly won't be available,” said Brady. “Tom took quite a bad facial injury the other night and we're not quite sure on him at the moment. We're hugely stretched but there'll be opportunity for others and what we've been good at over the last few years is finding a way.

"With the squad we have available, they have performed very well over the last couple of weeks so we need to make sure everyone is ready to go on Saturday.”