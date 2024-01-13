Hoskins on the spot but Cobblers are pegged back in draw with Wigan Athletic

The Cobblers were forced to settle for a share of the spoils as they drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic at Sixfields on Saturday.

Mitch Pinnock in action for the Cobblers against Wigan at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

Town looked to be on course for an eighth win in 11 Sky Bet League One outings when top-scorer Sam Hoskins fired them into a 16th-minute lead from the penalty spot.

But Wigan hit back with a Josh Magennis equaliser on 64 minutes, and the visitors will feel they deserved a point as for long spells they were the dominant side against a Cobblers side that never really got into top gear.

Town made two changes to the team that saw off Cheltenham Town on New Year's Day.

Lee Burge replaced Max Thompson in goal, with the teenage shot-stopper having returned to parent club Newcastle United on the completion of his loan spell, while Hoskins made his comeback from injury.

The top-scorer replaced Jack Sowerby, who picked up a knock in training earlier in the week.

Louis Appere was named on the bench after recovering from injury, but Akin Odimayo and Danny Hylton both missed out on selection after also suffering strains.

Wigan started the game well, and enjoyed the bulk of possession from the off with the Cobblers struggling to get hold of the ball.

Jordan Jones wasted a great chance when he blasted over from 15 yards, and the visitors were made to pay minutes later as the Cobblers took the lead against the run of play.

A loose pass 25 yards out saw Kieron Bowie latch on to the ball and race in on goal.

He nicked the ball round goalkeeer Sam Tickle and was brought crashing to the ground for a clear penalty, with the Wigan shot-stopper booked.

Hoskins stepped up calmly sidefooted the penalty home, low to Tickle's left and with 16 minutes on the clock it was 1-0 to the Cobblers.

Wigan continued to play their patient, passing game, and they were denied an equaliser on 30 minutes when Aaron McGowan headed clear from under his own crossbar with a clutch of visiting players behind him waiting to tap the ball into an empty net.

There were further last-gasp interventions from various Cobblers players, and on the stroke of half-time Liam Morrison saw his header from five yards out hit his own player, Josh Magennis, and bounce away to safety.

Wigan started the second half far showing far more urgency and pace, but they were still syruggling to carve out any clear chances.

The game started to become stretched, and it was a piece of quick thinking that led to Wigan's equaliser on 64 minutes.

A quick free-kick found substitute Matt Smith in space 25 yards out, and he fed a slide-rule pass into the pacy Martial Godo whose low cross was poked home from close range by Magennis.

After the goal the match turned into a bit of a midfield battle, with the Cobblers' switch to a 3-5-2 formation with the introduction of Manny Monthe, for Hoskins, doing the trick in terms of nullifying Wigan as an attacking force.

The Cobblers did press for a winner, and went close through Mitch Pinnock in the dying minutes, but his right foot shot flew a foot wide and it ended honours even.

Match facts

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan, Guthrie, Willis, Brough, McWilliams, Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins (65m, Monthe), Simpson (72m, Appere), Bowie. Subs not used: Lintott, Hindermarck, Haynes, Dyche, Dadge

Wigan: Tickle, Morrison (60m, McManaman), Sessegnon, Hughes, Clare, Aasgaard, Jones, Godo (72, J Smith), Chambers, Adeeko (60m, M Smith), Magennis (73m, Wyke). Subs not used: Humphrys, Amos, Kerr

Referee: Anthony Backhouse

Attendance: 6,664