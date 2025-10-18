Hoskins on the spot again as Northampton stage superb second half fightback to win on the road at Doncaster

Ethan Wheatley in action against Doncaster. Picture: Pete Norton

Cobblers produced an excellent second half performance as they came from a goal down to beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

Town were far from outplayed in the first half, if anything they had the better of things between both boxes, but their attacking play lacked cohesion and quality with crosses too often misdirected or overhit.

They were unfortunate to be behind at the break though, trailing to Ben Close’s hugely deflected shot, and the second half would be a totally different story as they turned the game on its head with an impressive fightback.

Ethan Wheatley’s clever flick got Cobblers back on level terms and after surviving a huge miss by Rovers skipper Owen Bailey, they looked the more likely to win it and so they did thanks to Sam Hoskins’ 101st goal for the club, another one that came from the penalty spot after smart work by Wheatley.

Northampton won a second penalty late on and whilst this time Hoskins failed to convert, and further chances went begging in stoppage-time, they were rarely troubled in seeing out a terrific away win, one which lifts them to 11th in League One. They have now won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Kevin Nolan made two changes from last weekend as Michael Forbes replaced Jack Perkins, meaning Nesta Guinness-Walker moved to wing-back, and Ethan Wheatley came in for the injured Jack Vale. Lee Burge was one of two goalkeepers on the bench, alongside Theo Avery, and Kyle Edwards also returned to the matchday squad.

Cobblers edged the early moments, winning a succession of early corners and throw-ins, followed by an attacking free-kick, but they all came to nothing and otherwise it was a subdued and somewhat flat start to the contest.

The two sides did exchange half chances in the space of 60 seconds with Damola Ajayi skying over for Doncaster before Cobblers went up the other end where Tyrese Fornah got up well to meet Sam Hoskins’ cross but guided his header wide.

Town saw more of the ball and were generally the more proactive side, threatening with a couple of further set-pieces, but Doncaster posed problems on the break and that was underlined through swift move that ended with Ross Fitzsimons saving from Glenn Middleton.

Whilst Fitzsimons also batted away Robbie Gotts’ free-kick in a good spell for the home side, Cobblers continued to take the game to their hosts and sling plenty of balls into the Rovers penalty box, although again a lack of quality at crucial moments let them down.

With neither side really in the ascendency throughout the first half, it would take a huge slice of luck for the breakthrough to arrive before half-time. Close’s shot from just inside the box would never have troubled Fitzsimons if not for a big deflection that left him wrong-footed and gave Doncaster the lead.

Cobblers, who brought Jordan Willis on for Conor McCarthy at half-time, could count themselves a touch unfortunate to be behind but they needed less than two minutes of the second half to hit back.

Guinness-Walker won a free-kick wide on the left and Dean Campbell’s teasing delivery was expertly flicked into the far corner by Wheatley.

The visitors had the momentum and they could easily have been playing the final 35 minutes against 10 men after Middleton went in high and late on Forbes, sparking a furious reaction from several players in blue, but referee John Busby only saw fit to dish out his yellow card.

Doncaster then missed an absolute sitter, Owen Bailey somehow failing to convert at the back post from barely a yard out, before Fornah’s effort was straight at Thimothee Lo-Tutala.

Town completed the turnaround midway through the half when Wheatley darted forward and was clearly tripped in the penalty box. Hoskins stepped up to take and whilst Lo-Tutala went the right way, it was too powerful and too accurate to be kept out.

Doncaster responded by making four changes and they were almost level through Billy Sharp, who shot wide at a corner, before Cobblers lost Wheatley to injury, which meant Joe Wormleighton came on and Hoskins moved up front.

Fitzsimons clawed away Toyosi Olusanya’s near post flick before Town won another penalty for a foul on substitute Michael Jacobs with five minutes to go. Hoskins went the same way but this time his effort was not in the corner enough and Lo-Tutala guessed right again to make the save and keep Doncaster in the game.

Guinness-Walker hit the post after a swift breakaway to give Rovers another lifeline and the home side were only encouraged by seven added minutes.

But Cobblers defended superbly and they were the team that continued to pose the greater threat with Jacobs missing a late chance to add some gloss, but two goals and three points made it a sweet journey home for Nolan and his men, not to mention the excellent travelling supporters.

Doncaster: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell (Senior 71), Bailey ©, Pearson (O’Riordan 51), McGrath (Molyneux 71), Middleton, Ajayi (Olusanya 71), Gotts (Gibson 71), Grehan, Close, Sharp

Subs not used: Lawlor, Crew

Cobblers: Fitzsimons, McCarthy (Willis 45), Thorniley, Forbes, Hoskins © (Edwards 90), Guinness-Walker, Campbell, Taylor, Fornah (Perkins 90), Swyer (Jacobs 68), Wheatley (Wormleighton 75)

Subs not used: Avery, Burge

Referee: John Busby

Attendance: 8,113

