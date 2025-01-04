Hoskins marks special landmark with late winner as gutsy Cobblers claim huge win at Burton

Sam Hoskins celebrates his late winner

Sam Hoskins marked his 400th Cobblers appearance with the winning goal as Town claimed a priceless victory over struggling Burton Albion after another performance brimming with guts and spirit at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

Riddled by injuries, including the loss of influential captain Jon Guthrie, and with fatigue clearly a factor at the end of the busy festive period, Cobblers once again demonstrated their guts and determination by grinding out an ugly but precious win, the first for new boss Kevin Nolan.

The first half was not one to set pulses racing as a tight and tense affair served up precious little entertainment and predictably ended goalless before Burton enjoyed the better of the second period with Nolan’s men clearly tiring.

But Town battled gamely and their rewards came just four minutes from time when Hoskins’ deflected winner sparked glorious scenes in the away end and sealed a brilliant away victory.

Club captain Guthrie was missing after picking up a knee injury on New Year’s Day as Kevin Nolan made two changes, including an immediate debut for new signing Liam Shaw. He replaced Guthrie while Hoskins, who started ahead of Liam McCarron, made his 400th appearance for the club.

Cobblers started with a back three and Hoskins swung an early shot wide before Burton’s Nick Akoto flashed a dangerous ball across the six-yard box as the opening few minutes promised a decent game.

But that was very much not the case. Instead, passes went astray, touches were loose and attacks constantly broke down and both sides were devoid of the confidence and quality to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

The only real notable incident of the first half came nine minutes before half-time when a big chance fell to Hoskins. He found himself with a clear sight of goal from Tom Eaves’ flick on but failed to beat Max Crocombe, who sprung smartly away to his left to make the save.

Hoskins and Danilo Orsi both saw shots blocked at the end of a goalless opening 45 and then new boy Shaw glanced a header wide after the restart.

The contest was starting to liven up and Burton were the side that looked to grab the initiative with a sustained period of pressure that twice forced Nik Tzanev into action. He saw Jack Armer's shot lacked but reacted well to push the ball away before he also kept out Rumarn Burrell’s header.

Fatigue seemed to be setting in for Town, understandably so given the quick turnaround and inability to rotate, but they stuck at it and could easily have been awarded a penalty when the ball struck Ryan Sweeney’s arm in the box.

Nothing was given and Burton broke and were fractions from the opener with Burrell’s strike rattling the crossbar, and the hosts continued to look the more likely as Elliott Watt shot wide after a smart turn.

But Cobblers just kept battling and fighting and they were rewarded with four minutes of the 90 left. A breakaway found Pinnock down the left, he did exceptionally to pick out Hoskins in the middle and the milestone man did the rest, hitting the ball cleanly to find the net via a deflection.

There was still time for Burton to launch forward several long balls and put Town’s defence under pressure, and Sweeney did head one chance over, but the away side refused to buckle as they made it back-to-back clean sheets.

Burton: Crocombe, Goodwin-Malife, Sweeney, Chauke (Whitfield 90), Watt ©, Williams, Burrell, Armer, Akoto, Webster (Bodin 45), Orsi (Bennett 58)

Subs not used: Isted, Kalinauskas, Larsson, Delap

Cobblers: Tzanev, McGowan ©, Willis, Eyoma, Odimayo, Pinnock, Shaw, Chouchane (Fosu 58), Hondermarck, Hoskins, Eaves

Subs not used: Dadge, Tomlinson, Wyatt, McCarron, Dobson, Obiagwu

Referee: Ross Joyce

Attendance: 2,837

