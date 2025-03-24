Hoskins looking to chase down Sampson after hitting 'unimaginable' landmark for Cobblers

Sam Hoskins

Sam Hoskins has set his sights on chasing down Ian Sampson in second place on the all-time list of Cobblers appearance makers after moving into third over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hoskins walked out for the 413th time as a Northampton player when Blackpool visited Sixfields on Saturday, taking him past former goalkeeper Peter Gleasure on the all-time list. Next is Sampson’s 449 and then Tommy Fowler at the top of the pile, although his record of 552 appearances might prove beyond reach.

Now 32, Hoskins only joined Cobblers on a one-year deal in 2015 having initially been given a trial by then-manager Chris Wilder during pre-season. Ten years, 413 games and 95 goals later, he’s still going strong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course I'm proud of the achievement,” said Hoskins. “It's a nice moment for me personally but it would have been much nicer had we been able to get three points. It wasn't to be but it's a good milestone to hit.

"It was quite unimaginable for me when I joined. I only came to the club on trial in the first place but it's been amazing and it's no secret that I've enjoyed my time here and I've enjoyed some really happy moments. I just love playing for this club and I'll do anything to help the team push up the table.

"The club has come a long way since I first came here and the chairman and the board have done so much over the past 10 years. It's really good to see the stand now built and it feels like the club is definitely progressing.

"Hopefully I can chase down Sammo. I'll need to keep playing every week but I wouldn't mind overtaking him. I don't think he'd enjoy it so much but the main thing for me is to play regularly and do well for the team and help us win games."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Hoskins’ landmark game ended in a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Blackpool.

He added: "It's never nice to lose, especially as we had been playing well and we had set our standards much higher, but for whatever reason it was just one of those days and we couldn't implement our game plan as we wanted to.

"Blackpool are a good team. They're chasing the play-offs and they punished us when we gave them the chance. We're disappointed to lose but we have eight big games coming up so our focus is on training well this week and then going into Cambridge.

"We still have work to do but we want to be looking up the table, not at who's behind us, so it was disappointing that we couldn't pull further away and move up a few places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can't put my finger on why we were a bit flat. What's most disappointing is that we go from performing so well against the league leaders to not getting going against Blackpool, but you will have off days throughout the season and it's about how we react.”