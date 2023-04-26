Hoskins: It's a 'brilliant feeling' to be named League Two Player of the Season

Sam Hoskins. Picture: Andrew Fosker/Shutterstock

Sam Hoskins described it as a ‘brilliant feeling’ to win the League Two Player of the Season award.

The 21-goal forward pipped Bradford striker Andy Cook and Stevenage captain Carl Piergianni to the main prize at the EFL Awards night on Sunday.

"Just to be nominated for something like that was nice and it could have gone to either of the other two, but to actually win it is a brilliant feeling,” said Hoskins. "I've obviously had my best season by quite a bit in terms of goalscoring and I'm not sure what the main reason is for that.

"I think there's a few factors but it's always nice to be contributing and it's nice to be rewarded personally but you can't do too much without your team-mates so I've got them to thank as well."

It’s not all about goals for Hoskins, who’s also done a job at wing-back in recent weeks as Cobblers battle a defensive injury crisis.

"I think I've played pretty much every position bar goalkeeper over the years but I'll happily play anywhere for the team,” Hoskins added. "It's just about helping the team but this season something has clicked in front of goal and long may it continue.

