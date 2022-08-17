Hoskins hopes there are 'many more games and many more goals to come' after his 300th Cobblers appearance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins wheels away in delight after scoring his second against Crawley.

Sam Hoskins hopes there are ‘many more games and many more goals to come’ after he clocked up his triple century for the Cobblers at Crawley Town on Tuesday.

Seven years after signing, the 29-year-old marked the landmark of 300 Town appearances by scoring twice and setting up another as his side left it late to claim their third win of the season and move level on points with three other clubs at the top of League Two.

Hoskins is the 15th man to reach 300 games for the club and needs only another 24 to make the top 10. Tommy Fowler leads the way overall with close to 600 appearances. Hoskins also scored his 57th and 58th goals at Crawley, moving him into the top 20 scorers in Cobblers’ history.

"When I first came to the club, I can't say I saw myself staying here for 300 games but it has been a pleasure to do so and even better to do so when I'm scoring and we are winning games,” said Hoskins.

"Hopefully there are many more games and many more goals to come. As long as I keep doing my job on the pitch and the manager keeps picking me, I will be as available as I can be until my body won't let me anymore.”

Hoskins’ time at the Cobblers already includes two promotions but he has his eyes on another.

"Of course I want to play as high as possible, that's the aim for any player, and it would be really good to get a third promotion with this club,” he added. “We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves at the minute but that is our aim and we have started the season well so hopefully we can carry on.”

His two goals against Crawley turned things around after an early setback, and he was so close to scoring his first ever senior hat-trick when a deflected shot landed on the roof of the net.

"It obviously wasn't the best start and we do not want to be starting too many games like that because it gives us a big challenge away from home,” admitted Hoskins.

"But we showed character to come back. We went 2-1 up and then let them back into the game again but Kieron (Bowie) came on and took his goal well.