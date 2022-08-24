Hoskins has a goals target in mind after his blistering start to the season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins says he has a target in mind for how many goals he would like to score this season after his incredible start to the campaign.

Town’s 29-year-old forward is currently the country’s leading marksman across all levels this season with seven goals in just five games, and he’s coming off successive braces against Crawley and Crewe, including a 97th-minute equaliser direct from a corner.

And given that electric form, Hoskins has every chance of reaching the magic 20-goal mark. "You'd like to think so,” he said. “I have set targets in my head for the season and I have had a good start but I won't get ahead of myself.

Sam Hoskins

"I will take it game by game but if I can keep scoring and contributing to wins and positive results, that's the aim. That was my first goal direct from a corner, it was assisted by the wind a little bit but they all count and I'll take it!”

In the whole of the 2021/22 season, Cobblers gained just two points from losing positions. They doubled that tally in the space of a week with comebacks at both Crewe and Crawley.

"It was something we spoke about because we didn't come from behind too many times last season,” revealed Hoskins. “I think we did it twice for two draws.

"You don’t want to be going behind too often but it's a good habit to have to come back and get wins and draws, especially in two tough away games. We have taken four points from them after going behind in both and that shows the spirit and the resilience of the squad so credit to everyone.”

Even at 2-0 against Crewe, Cobblers were playing well and looked capable of fighting back.

"I felt we started the game really well,” Hoskins added. “They scored two goals but I can't really think of too many other chances they had, not only in the first-half but the whole game.

"It's not good to go behind in games but it's about how you react. It was a good time to score straight after their second goal and we came into half-time in the ascendency.