Hoskins doesn't listen to the critics as he hits a major milestone for Cobblers

Sam Hoskins.

Sam Hoskins has learned to accept that he will always receive criticism from some Cobblers supporters regardless of how well he plays after notching his 50th and 51st goals for the club.

The 29-year-old is on course to end the campaign as the club’s top scorer for the second time in three years after scoring twice against Harrogate on Easter Monday, making it 11 league goals for the season.

Despite that, Hoskins has divided opinion throughout his seven years at the club and remains a target for some fans, although he has always had the backing of his many different managers, the latest being Jon Brady.

"You have to have targets and it's nice to get to 50,” said Hoskins. “Some people probably think I should have had 100 already!

"People can have their opinions but even the best in the world get criticised so you are never going to be loved by everyone and I accept that.

"I'm critical of myself as well but if you want to stay in the team and keep confident and keep doing well, you can't worry about what's written or said on social media.

"When I was younger, I probably read into it more but now I'm a bit older, it's just one of those things and it's part and parcel of the game.

"It feels good to hit that milestone and get to 50 but the three big points were big for us and that's the main thing.”

Hoskins is the 25th player to hit 50 goals for the Cobblers and he reached the landmark with two composed finishes against Harrogate.

However, despite an excellent day for both himself and his team, he was still frustrated to be withdrawn for Scott Pollock in the closing stages.

"It's a proud day for me,” he added. “If I'm being critical, I'd say it should have come a bit sooner but it's nice to reach that target.

"I was told before the game that I needed one more to hit 50 goals so that's really nice on a personal note.

"I was a bit frustrated not to stay on because I wanted to try and get my first hat-trick. I don't think the gaffer was aware that that was the reason for why I was annoyed.

"We had a word after and I have told him since but it's just one of those things.