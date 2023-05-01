Sam Hoskins

Sam Hoskins was crowned Chronicle & Echo InTown Automotive Cobblers Player of the Year for 2022/23 at Sunday's packed gala end-of-season awards dinner ceremony.

Town's long-serving forward, who was also named the League Two Player of the Year, was the overwhelming choice among supporters for the honour, winning a whopping 63 per cent of the final vote.

Captain and centre-back Jon Guthrie was a comfortable second (18%) ahead of midfielder Jack Sowerby (9%) and striker Louis Appéré (6%). Marc Leonard, Lee Burge, Kieron Bowie and Harvey Lintott also received votes.

But whilst all are worthy of praise, no player in the whole division has enjoyed a better season than Hoskins, whose eighth year at Sixfields has easily been his most impressive.

The 30-year-old scored Town's opening goal of the campaign and he did not let up from there, netting 11 times in his first 10 league appearances, including dramatic stoppage-time equalisers against Crewe and Newport.

He also produced fine finishes against Gillingham, Mansfield and Swindon to propel Cobblers up the table, and in March he became the first Northampton player since Richard Hill in 1987 to reach 20 league goals in a season.

Now seventh on the all-time list of appearances makers for the club, Hoskins' goal tally is made all the more impressive by the fact he's largely played out wide this season, including a significant stint at wing-back. Only Bradford's Andy Cook has more goals in League Two and Hoskins has also chipped in with seven assists, the joint-most for the Cobblers with Mitch Pinnock.

He follows in the footsteps of goalkeeper Liam Roberts who won the award 12 months ago.

Chronicle & Echo Supporters' Player of the Year 2021/22 result: 1) Sam Hoskins, 63%; 2) Jon Guthrie, 18%; 3) Jack Sowerby, 9%; 4) Louis Appéré, 6%; 5) Marc Leonard and Lee Burge, 2%.

It was a productive night for Hoskins who was also named the Blue Chip Park Homes Players Player of the Season and the Sixfields Travel Away Player of the Season.

